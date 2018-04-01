Dearborn man sentenced for abusing girl over 8 years

PLATTE CITY (AP) — A 52-year-old northwest Missouri man faces 50 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl over several years.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a release that Darren L. Paden of Dearborn was sentenced Friday. Paden pleaded guilty earlier to two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. Paden was sentenced to 25 years on each count, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Zahnd says Paden began abusing the girl when she was 5 or 6 years old and continued abusing her for more than a decade.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim read a statement describing the abuse and how she felt rejected by Dearborn residents, many of whom wrote letters or testified on behalf of Paden.

Dearborn is a town of about 500 residents north of Kansas City.