Death at St. Joseph Jail Called Suspicious

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A northwest Missouri sheriff says charges are possible in the death of a registered sex offender in his jail cell.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 25-year-old Michael Bozarth was found dead at the Buchanan County Jail shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, after other inmates reported hearing a commotion from his cell.

Sheriff Mike Strong says the death is considered suspicious, although he declined to comment on any trauma to the body. The sheriff said Bozarth shared the cell with one other inmate, who was being questioned.

Bozarth, of St. Joseph, was required to register as a sex offender about eight years ago. He was sentenced in January to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and remained in custody on other pending charges.