Death in Smithville Lake

Source: The Associated Press

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say an 18-year-old man is dead after an ill-fated attempt to rescue two girls who were struggling in Smithville Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol says the man went into the water to help but went under, and failed to resurface. The girls made it to shore. The man's name is not being released.