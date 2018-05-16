Death of 19-year-old under investigation

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a high school student in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Cole Kirkpatrick of Scott County was reported as an accident. Kirkpatrick died Thursday night after being shot in the head with a shotgun.

No further details about the shooting or the investigation have been released.

All schools in in the Scott County Central School District closed at noon Friday in the wake of Kirkpatrick's death. Kirkpatrick was a senior at Scott County Central High School.