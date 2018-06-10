Death of 3-year-old eastern Missouri girl investigated

By: The Associated Press

BARNHART (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri's Jefferson County are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Sheriff Glenn Boyer says deputies were called about 6:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Barnhart, where the child had died. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.

The child's name, and details about her death, have not been released.