Death of a child under investigation in Malden

MALDEN (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been charged in the death of a child in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that 25-year-old Breon Danielle Lashay Hess was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and child endangerment. Bond is set at $250,000.

No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Malden police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating.