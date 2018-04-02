Death of Man at Hannibal Hotel Called Suspicious

HANNIBAL, Mo. - Authorities in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal are investigating after a man's body was found outside of a hotel.

The Quincy (Ill.) Herald-Whig reports that authorities are calling the death of 63-year-old Howard Miller of Hannibal suspicious.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the body was discovered around 8 a.m. Wednesday outside of a first-floor room at the Best Way Inn, just a few blocks from the Mark Twain historic sites.

An autopsy is planned.