Death Penalty Sought in Alleged Murder of 12-Year-Old Girl

By: The Associated Press

LAMAR (AP) - A jury will be brought in from another county for the capital murder trial of a 34-year-old southwest Missouri man accused of killing a 12-year-old girl.

Bobby Bourne Jr. has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, statutory rape and child kidnapping in the August 2013 death of Adriaunna Horton, of Golden City. Prosecutors say the girl was killed on a farm near the Barton County community.

Bourne's lawyers had requested a change of venue because of publicity about the case. But The Joplin Globe reports a judge instead ordered Thursday that the jury be selected in northwest Missouri's Buchanan County and brought to Barton County for the trial.

The judge also scheduled the trial to begin Sept. 21, 2015.

The Barton County prosecutor says he'll seek the death penalty.