Death Penalty Sought in Fatal Park Hills Stabbing

By: The Associated Press

PARK HILLS (AP) - An eastern Missouri prosecutor says he plans to seek the death penalty for a 27-year-old Park Hills man accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather.

Justin Kozik is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the February 2013 death of Steven Wells. Police say Wells was stabbed more than a dozen times. Kozik told police he was defending himself from being stabbed by Wells.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo. reports that St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin disclosed his capital punishment plans at a Wednesday court hearing.

Kozik also faces charges of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor stealing in a separate case involving an alleged break-in at a Desloge home where his ex-girlfriend was staying.