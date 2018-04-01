Death Penalty Won't be Sought in SE Missouri Case

By: The Associated Press

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - Prosecutors in southeast Missouri have dropped plans to seek the death penalty in the case of a man accused in a 2010 killing.

Aubrey Finch was stabbed to death at his home in Bernie, Missouri. Prosecutors charged Allen McCoy and his wife, Angela McCoy, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery, and originally planned to seek the death penalty for Allen McCoy.

Questions have been raised about McCoy's mental competency. Earlier this year, the Missouri Department of Health ruled that McCoy is in fact competent for trial.

Still, the Dexter Daily Statesman reports that Stoddard County prosecutor Russell Oliver has decided not to seek the death penalty.

Angela McCoy is serving a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in April 2013.