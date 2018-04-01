Death Sentence for Bank Robber

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is sentenced to death for his part in a botched bank robbery that ended with the murder of security guard Nathan Ley. U-S Attorney Catherine Hanaway says 42-year-old Robert Bolden received the death penalty for shooting Ley in 2002. The shooting happened outside a Bank of America in St. Louis as Bolden and two friends entered the bank to rob it. Ley was incapacitated after he was shot, but Bolden shot him a second time in the head. Ley died hours later.