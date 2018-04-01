Death Sentence Overturned For Missouri Man

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence for a 1992 murder in southeast Missouri. But Tuesday's decision does not mean Andrew Lyons will be moving off of death row, because he still is under the death penalty for another murder. Lyons was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Bridgette Harris, and her mother, Evelyn Sparks, in Cape Girardeau. In 1996, a jury sentenced him to death for Harris' murder but could not agree on a sentence for Sparks' murder. A judge then imposed a second death sentence. The Missouri Supreme Court overturned that sentence. The ruling follows a 2002 precedent by the U-S Supreme Court which states - the constitution's right to a jury trial also applies to death sentences.