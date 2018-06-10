Death Toll From Joplin Tornado Reaches 155

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- The death toll from the May 22 tornado that devastated Joplin has risen to 155.

City officials say 88-year-old Edmon A. Cooper died last Thursday from injuries he suffered in the tornado.

According to his obituary in The Joplin Globe, Cooper was a retired mechanic and an Army veteran of World War II. He is survived by a son, a daughter, a brother, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.