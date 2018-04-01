Deaths of teens who jumped into river ruled accidental

JEFFERSON CITY - Accidental drowning has been ruled the cause of death for two teens who jumped from a bridge into the Moreau River Wednesday.

The bodies of Dantonio McClain, 17, and Jacob Foster, 18, were recovered Thursday after an extensive search.

Jefferson City Police Capt. Doug Shoemaker said Thursday, "They went there to jump into the river and nothing else."

Shoemaker said the bridge is a popular spot for teens to jump into the river. He said it is a "significant drop" and a "very dangerous thing to do."

"In this case, it's the worst possible scenario," he said.

Toxicology results from the autopsy will be available in 8-12 weeks.