Deaths of two in Ashland ruled a murder-suicide

ASHLAND - The death of two people in Ashland on Nov. 2 has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities responded around midnight to reports of gunshots at the 500 block of Nickman Road. The bodies of Travis J. Parker, 42, and Jessica Willits, 36, were found shot dead inside the home. No one else was inside the home at the time.

In a press release, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said Parker shot Willits before taking his own life.