Deaton Leads Candlelight Vigil for VT

COLUMBIA (AP) - About 300 University of Missouri students and faculty hold a candlelight vigil on campus Tuesday night to honor those who died in the shooting spree at Virginia Tech. Missouri Chancellor Brady Deaton asked those in the crowd to link arms and bow their heads as a sign of support for Virginia Tech. Deaton spent more than eleven years at Virginia Tech, working as a professor and in the rural development research and extension program. Deaton stressed the precautions Missouri has in place to ensure student safety, including residence hall lock-downs and MU Police Department emails. The ceremony concluded with Memorial Unions bell ringing 33 times for all who died in the shootings.