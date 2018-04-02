Deaton Stays Mum on Realignment

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri (MU) Chancellor Brady Deaton did not state with certainty if there will be an any realignment of the Big 12 athletic conference Thursday.

Deaton held a mid-evening news conference where he told reporters the Big 12 will create a working group to examine a number of issues, but he refused to specify.

Deaton also said the Big 12 reactivated its expansion committee to consider new members for the conference.

He also refused to say if MU had received an offer to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The news comes after former Big 12 Commissioner Dan Beebe announced he will step down from his post. Former Big 8 Commissioner Chuck Neinas accepted the position.