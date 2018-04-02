Debate Over Special Zoning

The proposed district covers nearly 320 acres just north of downtown, between Providence Road and College Avenue.

The north central Columbia neighborhood association wants to create a review board to maintain a similar appearance between buildings in the area.

The association got rid of restrictions Thursday night that would have kept certain kinds of businesses out of the area.

One business owner says that's important.

"I feel like I can breathe a little bit of a sigh of relief, because when your livelihood is attempting to be attacked," said business owner Joe Kinney. "You definitely kind of wonder what you're going to do, and how you're going to handle it."

Kinney also says he thinks it is difficult to address the concerns of the residents and business owners of such a large area.