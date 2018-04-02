Debate over West Broadway Traffic

Candidates for the fourth Ward council seat say traffic on West Broadway has too many drivers hitting their brakes.

If you drive on West Broadway in the morning or after work you can't miss it, car after car.

The candidates for the open fourth Ward seat say they've had enough.

"It's simply time to make some improvements for West Broadway," said fourth Ward candidate Jerry Wade.

"We don't have enough stacking distance to accommodate the number of cars that are going through," said fourth ward candidate Mike Holden.

Stacking distance is the amount of space available for the cars to stack up behind red lights.

During rush hour that could be hundreds of feet.

Both candidates approve of a plan that would change the two lane road to three lanes to help people turn off the road without causing backup.

"It makes just so much sense for the cost savings and construction mess to do it all as one project," said Wade.

While Wade approves of also adding an 8 foot pedway along the road.

Holden has a different plan.

"I'd rather see us just repair the existing sidewalks so that they're workable and functional," Holden explained. "I don't want to see us have to destroy peoples yards just to put in a pedway."

Plans to speed up changes to a road where candidates say see too many brake lights.

Elections for Columbia City Council and Mayor are Tuesday, April 3.