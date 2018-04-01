Deceased man summoned twice for jury duty

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man who died more than eight years ago has been summoned twice in the last three years for jury duty in Jackson County.

The Kansas City Star reports that Cody Liberty, who graduated from Raytown High School in 1999, died in 2007 in Florida. But Jackson County summoned him for jury duty in 2012 and again for July 20 this year.

His mother, Jana Swann, of Kansas City, says the first time was bad enough. That's when she told court officials her son died in 2007. Officials said they pulled his name from the records then. But Swann says she received the second summons this month.

State and county court administrators say they can't explain the mix-up, but say records will be corrected to show Liberty has died.