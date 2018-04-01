Decision on Devlin Jury Postponed

POTOSI- (AP) A judge in one of the four jurisdictions where Michael Devlin faces kidnapping and other charges has postponed a hearing to decide where a jury is picked. Washington County Circuit Judge Sandra Martinez rescheduled the hearing for next month. A lawyer for Devlin says he couldn't attend yesterday's scheduled hearing because of a conflict. Devlin is a 41-year-old former pizzeria manager who is accused in the kidnappings and sexual assaults of Shawn Hornbeck, now 16, and 13-year-old Ben Ownby in Franklin County. Washington County Prosecutor John Rupp said he will fight any more delays in choosing jurors in the case.