Decorated Missouri police dog dies after search

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A national award-winning police dog in Kansas City has been put down after becoming ill.

The Kansas City police department announced Tuesday that the Belgian Malinois (MAL'-in-wah) named Brunie died on Sunday. The nearly 4-year-old dog contracted a nervous system disease. Officers believe the dog ingested something toxic on Sept. 20 while searching for a suspect in a wooded area near Belton.

Brunie had been with the department since August 2012.

The National Police Canine Association gave Brunie the Patrol Case of the Year award in 2013. Brunie and officer Jason Brungardt responded to a carjacking in August 2013. The suspect pulled out a gun but was disarmed by the dog.

Brungardt says Brunie saved his life.