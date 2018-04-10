Decorated Missouri soldier dies helping stranded motorist

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A U.S. Army captain from Missouri died when he was struck by a tractor-trailer truck while he was helping a stranded motorist.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Aaron J. Eidem, of Webb City, stopped to help someone whose car had a flat tire Thursday night on Interstate 44 near Springfield.

The patrol says Pace was out of his vehicle when the truck hit his parked vehicle. The impact caused Eidem's car to strike him. The truck then hit another car, which hit a separate truck.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Eidem died at a Springfield hospital. No one else was injured.

Eidem earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart during his 20-year military career. He also was an adjunct faculty member at Missouri State University.