DED Designates Enhanced Enterprise Zone

MONROE CITY - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced approval of an Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) designation to Monroe City and parts of Ralls, Monroe and Marion counties. This designation will allow city and county officials to continue to move forward with economic development efforts.



The Enhanced Enterprise Zone program was implemented in 2004. Enhanced enterprise zones are specified geographic areas designated by local governments and certified by the Department of Economic Development. Zone designation is based on certain demographic criteria, the potential to create sustainable jobs in a targeted industry and a demonstrated impact on local cluster development.