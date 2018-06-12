Deer and Driving Don't Always Mix

A Callaway County woman who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It sounded like a big gunshot went off, and I got hit in the face with an airbag," said Connie Garrett, her car collided with a deer.

A deer literally jumped out from the side of the road and landed in the highway in front of us and I didn't have time to do any swerving or anything," said Janah Ebbert.

"We called 911... and by then, the car was fully engulfed," said Ebbert

The problem: 400,000 hunters in the woods the deer are moving to the streets and highways. This happens 4,500 times a year according to the highway patrol.

"A lot of times it's not the car hitting the deer but it's the deer hitting the car," said Missouri State Highway Patrolman Gary Gundy.

The Garrett's know that from another experience.

"I was driving to work at six in the morning and a deer ran out on my road. It ran out half way and ran back. And right as I got to the curb, straight into the side of my car," said Mary Ebbert.

In Missouri, hunting is a $100,000 industry.

"For this hunting season, we've paid more than our fair share," said Jannah Ebbert

But the Ebberts are still hunters at heart.

"It's kind of a competition to see who gets the first deer. And we got the first real expensive deer," said Ebbert.