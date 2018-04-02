Deer Count is In

Earl Waddell hunted in Boone County this year, and he wasn't so lucky because he didn't get a buck.

"My area didn't seem to have deer, due to the doe harvest the last couple of years, there really was very little shooting around me," said Waddell.

Waddell may not have been lucky in Boone County, but Callaway County topped the entire state with around 1,600 antlered buck, 650 button buck, and around 1,700 does, totaling more than 4,000 deer.

All over Missouri, conservationists say hunting is the main way to keep the deer population in check.

"If a lot of deer are harvested then hopefully we won't have the deer damage in the gardens, we won't have the vehicle accidents, and with a large deer harvest hopefully that translates to less conflicts between deer and people," said Tom Strother of the Missouri Department of Conservation."

Hunters will still get some chances in the future if they weren't one of the lucky ones. They can participate in muzzle loader season and antlerless deer season in the weeks to come.