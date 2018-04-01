Deer Crashes Through Woman's Windshield

MORGAN COUNTY - Regina Pipes, 53, of Syracuse, Mo. died after her vehicle struck a deer on U.S. 50 near Potter's Ford Road at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deer came through the vehicle's front windshield and exited through the rear window as Pipes was travelling westbound.

The highway patrol said Pipes' family has been notified of the accident. A Morgan County coroner pronounced Pipes dead at the scene, and she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.