Deer Hunters Dial Up

Daryle Moore has been hunting since he was 12. He likes the Telecheck system

"Now you just have to get on the phone and call an 800-number and just follow the instructions that they give you over the phone," he said. "It's a lot simpler and quick and easy."

When hunters shot big bucks in the past, they had to drive into town to check in the deer with the conservation department. It was a chance for hunters to show off their trophies at the check-in stand.

All they have to do now is call the department or go to its Web site.

Reported by Mike Chesney