Deer Hunters Violate Hunting Rules

One of the many rules deer hunters are breaking is trespassing and the Randolph County Sheriff's Department is determined to stop the violations.

Chief Deputy Nevin Turner of the Randolph County Sheriff's Department said,"This year we have created a extra patrol to target problems arising from the deer hunting season. Over the past couple of years we've had numerous complaints in various areas of spotlighting, trespassing."

Another complaint the Randolph County Sheriff's Department has been receiving is that deer hunters are actually just driving along the side of the road and shooting off into the middle of nowhere in rural areas. Some people are concerned the drive to hunt deer has changed.

"It must just be for the money because there's certainly no fun, there's no game in it whatsoever and that's what hunting should be about, explained Eastern District Commissioner Doug Galaske.

Police are patrolling certain areas heavily, but those locations are kept secret. The county does have an over-time plan in their budget to pay for the the extra patrol officers.