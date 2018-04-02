Deer Population A Problem In Suburb

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

TOWN AND COUNTRY (AP) - The deer population has become such a problem in the St. Louis suburb of Town and Country that the community is considering allowing deer hunting inside city limits. Missouri Department of Conservation officials estimate there are 30 to 50 deer per square mile in Town and Country. A healthy number is 20 per square mile. Residents worry about deer eating food from their gardens, wandering too close to children, and getting in the way of traffic. The conservation department cites an unusually high rate of deer-related traffic accidents in Town and Country. So some residents are asking the city council to allow deer hunting. A handful of other St. Louis-area communities have allowed it to thin the deer population.