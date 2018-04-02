Deer rescued from backyard pool of Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A deer has been rescued from a backyard pool in Kansas City after it was discovered by the home's two dogs.

The Kansas City Star reported that resident Heidi Martin-Parrish called 911 around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after the dogs led her to the nearly empty pool, where she heard splashing.

Officers arrived and discovered a deer in the pool. An animal control officer told the officers via telephone to put down rugs or carpets to allow the deer to get traction on the pool's angled sides, but that plan didn't work.

The animal control officer arrived around 2:15 a.m. and the officers spent about 40 minutes trying to coax the deer out.

Firefighters ended up using ladders and lassos to pull the deer free around 8:30 a.m.