Defense Facility Proposed

That's the study of animal diseases and how they might spread to humans. But neighbors are worried about the possible impact of a high level research facility next door to their homes and the school.

Columbia is just one of 17 proposed sites across the country, but the community wants to be prepared. A meeting at New Haven Elementary brought out area residents, most of whom were upset about the proposal. They're worried because it could be a 100 acre research facility and just a half mile from New Haven Elementary.

The community organized a meeting so residents could bring questions and concerns to University of Missouri officials who are pushing for the new facility. There are four main topics that MU representatives expect to discuss. Those are: questions about the actual building, the type of research going on inside (and the possible risk to the community), the level of security at the facility, and how the researchers plan to communicate with neighbors.

MU researchers say the facility would boost the local economy and bring national recognition for the university.