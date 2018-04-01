Defense Lawyer Charged with Drunk-Driving

BRENTWOOD (AP) - A prominent St. Louis defense attorney has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving just hours after a jury acquitted a client accused in an alcohol-fueled child molestation.

Brentwood police say Scott Rosenblum crashed his 2013 Bentley head-on with a pickup truck just after midnight Tuesday.

The crash came after a St. Louis County jury acquitted Pennsylvania resident Daniel Hughes Monday night of molesting a 9-year-old girl whose bed he had mistakenly entered after a night of drinking when a clerk at the Clayton Ritz-Carlton gave him the wrong room key.

Rosenblum's law partner said in a written statement that his co-worker's post-trial exhaustion was to blame for the accident. The 56-year-old Ladue resident was arrested and booked on municipal charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.