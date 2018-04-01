Defense Rests In Murder Trial

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) -The defense has rested its case in the federal trial of a Kansas woman accused of strangling an expectant mother and cutting the baby from her body. Lisa Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping resulting in the death of Bobbie Jo Stinnett of Skidmore. Montgomery's lawyers are pursuing an insanity defense. She did not testify in her own behalf. Prosecutors called one expert witness, who said that tests he administered indicated that Montgomery was faking symptoms of mental illness. An expert witness for the defense testified that it's not unusual for people who are delusional to give different accounts of crimes they are charged with. Prosecutors had noted that Montgomery told different stories about killing Stinnett.