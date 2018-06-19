Defense Rests in Murder Trial of Holts Summit Woman

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Thursday, January 09 2014 Jan 9, 2014 Thursday, January 09, 2014 3:45:00 PM CST January 09, 2014 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff
loading

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Day three in the murder trial of the wife of a former mid-Missouri police officer wrapped up Thursday afternoon. Sandra Plunkett admitted to killing her husband, Paul in 2011. Late Thursday, the defense rested its case and the prosecution began recalling witnesses.

The prosecution called two witnesses who testified the defendant, Sandra Plunkett told them she fractured her rib from coughing so hard when she had bronchitis. The prosecution also called Josh Plunkett, Paul Plunkett's son, to the stand. He testified Paul Plunkett had never abused him and he had never seen Paul abuse his ex-wife.

Earlier, the prosecution argued Sandra Plunkett killed her husband for his life insurance money to help fund her heroine addiction. The defense said Sandra Plunkett killed her husband in self-defense after years of marital abuse.

Late Thursday afternoon, the defense called Barbara Lacy to the stand. Lacy was a co-worker and friend of Sandra's. Lacy stated Sandra told her Paul Plunkett was often jealous and controlling of her.

Focus during the cross-examination of Sandra Plunkett, following her testimony, surrounded her disposal of the gun after her husband was shot. Sandra Plunkett stated she did not load the gun herself, but was confident the rifle was loaded when she shot it. The defense said in order for her to be "confident" the gun was loaded, she would of had to load it herself.

Sandra Plunkett said she disposed of the gun and a box of bullets after she shot her husband. The prosecution challenged her allegations of self-defense and asked why she would dispose of the items if she had acted in self-defense.

While on the stand, a lot of Plunkett's testimony involved her husband's jealousy. Plunkett said he would call to check up on her multiple times at work and would even check her car's odometer to make sure she wasn't lying about the distance she had traveled.

The defense presented evidence of a medical report of an X-ray showing Plunkett had a fractured rib. According to Plunkett, the injury came from her husband hitting her in the chest with a baton.

During her testimony, Plunkett said her husband tied her to their bed three separate times, the longest being for three straight days. Plunkett also said her husband kept a gun under their bed and threatened to kill her five or six times with it.

According to Plunkett, the assaults never took place in front of family or friends, only when the couple was alone. She said she never asked for help out of fear. Plunkett also said her husband's friends in law enforcement kept her from reporting the alleged abuse.

Sandra Plunkett testified she planned on committing suicide at a casino in Boonville. According to Plunkett, she didn't tell anyone where she was going. While at the casino, she said a man came up to her and asked if her name was Sandra. When she responded, he told her his family was there. Sandra Plunkett said this is evidence that Paul Plunkett always knew where she was even if she didn't tell him.

The prosecution debunked many of Plunkett's claims in the cross-examination that followed her testimony. Sandra Plunkett stated she feared sharing her abuse with law enforcement because of her husband's connections to law enforcement, but neither detectives that interviewed her knew her or her husband prior to the interview.

The cross-examination also revealed Plunkett had received care at two rehabilitation centers for her drug addiction, during which a physician asked if she had been abused. Sandra Plunkett replied told the physician she had not.

Prosecutors also argued her husband had been hooked up to an IV tube and facing a variety of medical ailments, which would make it difficult to abuse his wife. Sandra replied she was still fearful of him.

On Wednesday, the prosecution called multiple witnesses to the stand, including Randy Deppe, an acquaintance of Sandra Plunkett. While on the stand, Deppe said in 2010 Sandra Plunkett asked if he knew anyone who would consider killing her husband.

In 2011, Plunkett told investigators Deppe wanted them to be a couple, giving him motivation to kill Paul Plunkett. Investigators later found out she fabricated that story. Deppe also told police she discussed her husband's murder twice with him.

Paul Plunkett's oldest brother Carroll Lee Plunkett also testified Wednesday. Carroll Lee Plunkett sold his pest control business to Sandra and Paul Plunkett. Carroll Lee Plunkett testified Sandra Plunkett came to him and asked him for a $5,000 loan, but didn't want her husband to know. Carroll Lee Plunkett said he would consider loaning her the money, but he wanted to sit down with her and her husband to discuss it. When Carroll Lee Plunkett told Sandra Plunkett his request, she came to him and said her mom had already given her the money.

Mark Stoner, Paul Plunkett's partner at the Jefferson City Police Department, said Sandra Plunkett asked him to borrow money from him several times. Stoner told Sandra Plunkett he would not give her cash, but would instead help pay for bills or groceries. Testimony is that Stoner knew of Sandra Plunkett's drug history and said he thought she would use cash for drugs. After Stoner told Sandra Plunkett he wouldn't pay her in cash, she denied his request.

Now that Sandra is in state custody, Paul Plunkett's $100,000 life insurance policy will be left with Paul Plunkett's son, Josh. Earlier, Sandra Plunkett told investigators her husband didn't have life insurance, when he actually did. Now, Sandra Plunkett said she didn't know Paul Plunkett's life insurance was active when she killed him in 2011.

The trial will resume Friday morning, Jan. 9.

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°