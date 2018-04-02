DeKalb County wind farm to be completed this fall

AMITY, Mo. (AP) — The construction of a wind farm in DeKalb County is on pace to be completed this fall.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Next Era Energy Resources is working on a 97-turbine wind farm that will be able to produce 200 megawatts of electricity. Kansas City Power & Light will purchase the electricity.

Construction on the wind farm began in May. Work is scheduled to be completed at the end of November.

Next Era has given $2.6 million to the Missouri Department of Transportation to help defray the costs of repairs to roads and bridges that have been damaged by heavy trucks during construction.