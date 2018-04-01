Delafontaine returns to MU as School of Medicine dean

COLUMBIA – MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley and Provost Garnett Stokes announced Thursday Patrice Delafontaine was reappointed as dean of the School of Medicine.

School of Medicine faculty group requested to the UM System's Board of Curators to get Patrice Delafontaine reinstated as dean in November, 2015.

Delafontaine, who was raised in South Africa during apartheid, worked as chief of cardiology at Tulane University in New Orleans prior to coming to MU. His research on cardiovascular health has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for approximately 20 years.

Delafontaine has also served as associate director of Clinical Services, Cardiology Division, at Emory University Hospital, and Chef de Clinique at the University Cantonal Hospital in Geneva, Switzerland.

At MU, Delafontaine approved several initiatives aimed at underrepresented students, including:

A post-baccalaureate program for underrepresented students in the biomedical sciences;

A clinic to address health disparities;

A lecture series for clinicians and scientists who could serve as mentors to students;

An external advisory board of nationally renowned minority professionals in health care.

“I am delighted to be returning as dean of the School of Medicine,” Delafontaine said. “I look forward to advancing our missions of patient care, education and research and to improve our diversity and inclusivity, working with our partners in the community and throughout the state.”

Chuck Henson, interim vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, said, “Patrice Delafontaine’s unique background – growing up in a community of severe racial discord – has helped him understand some of the struggles that individuals of color experience on a regular basis. His work in the medical school will add to what we are doing on campus as we move forward toward better relationships among students, faculty, staff and the broader Columbia community.”