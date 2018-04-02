Delta to Eliminate Memphis Connection to Columbia Airport

COLUMBIA - Delta Airlines will no longer offer a connection between Columbia Regional Airport and Memphis, Tennessee after Nov. 2, 2012. According to Columbia Public Works' spokesperson Steven Sapp, the airline will temporarily eliminate the early morning flight to Memphis on Nov. 2 like it has in past winters.

However, whenever the airline brings back the morning flight on March 3, 2013 it will be another connection to Atlanta, Georgia, not Memphis. Starting in March 2013, Delta will only offer three daily connections between Columbia and Atlanta.

Sapp said the city doesn't control Delta's decisions and that it doesn't give Delta any incentives. He said Delta sets the flight schedule based on the market.