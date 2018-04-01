Dem. Gov. Wins on Big Vetoes in GOP Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has prevailed against the odds in his Republican-leaning state by successfully defending his vetoes of a tax cut and a gun-rights bill.

The Republican-controlled Legislature overrode 10 of the Democratic governor's vetoes, setting a single-year state record.

But they failed to override more than 20 others, including his most high-profile vetoes even though both were at the core of Republican Party philosophies. One bill would've cut taxes by hundreds of millions of dollars, while the other sought to nullify some federal gun-control laws.

House Speaker Tim Jones said Thursday that he plans to have a "heart-to-heart" conversation with each of the 15 Republicans who defected to support Nixon on the tax-cut veto.

Nixon says that victory was "a defining moment."