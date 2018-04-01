Demand for Money Leaves Man Shot

He told police the men demanded money, and when he was slow to respond they shot him.

The intrusion occurred in the 800 block of Broadway Street. Neighbors said they heard fighting and a loud noise. Police haven't caught the attackers. The victim was unable to give a vehicle description.

An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening.

Neighbors said they've heard fighting before but didn't want to get involved.

"I heard some noises and a big sound, but I didn't really pay much attention. I was on the phone and I heard some sirens. I didn't go outside and look," said resident Sarah Spears.

Despite the incident neighbors said they do feel safe.

Jefferson City police, as always, encourage anyone with more information to call Crimestoppers at 659-TIPS.