Demand Up for the Black Night Bus

COLUMBIA - A city bus travels to three apartment complexes in town as a way to lower the number of drunk drivers on the roads. Now, Gateway at Columbia apartments near Grindstone Parkway is the newest stop on the Black Night bus route. The bus is an option for college students to have a safe ride home after spending a night at the downtown bars, a Columbia Transit official said.

Administrators at The Cottages apartments near Nifong Boulevard in Columbia started the route in 2008, and since then the number of bus stops on the route keeps rising. Drew Brooks with Columbia Transit said anyone can ride the bus even if they do not want to go and drink.

"It is a public route and as long as they're maintaining order and not being disruptive everyone has the right to ride the bus," Brooks said.

"You don't have to be drinking just to ride the bus. It's a safe ride home for someone who's drinking or who's not drinking," MU student Katie Hooper said.

The bus operates Thursday through Sunday nights from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The bus makes the stops and pick-ups only if someone requests the service.