Democrat criticizes Greitens' response to hanging remark

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A top Missouri Democrat says GOP leaders were too timid in response to a fellow Republican who expressed hope on Facebook that whoever vandalized a Confederate monument is found and hanged.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty said Friday that GOP Gov. Eric Greitens' and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson's criticisms of Rep. Warren Love's comment were muted. She said they were more outspoken in calling for the resignation of a black, Democratic senator who posted and later deleted a Facebook comment that she hoped President Donald Trump is assassinated. Love is white.

Greitens tweeted that Love shouldn't be in office. He said Love and Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal should face the same consequences.

Parson also said Love should face consequences, but said it's up to the House to discipline him.