Democrat Loses Committee Spots After Tax Cut Vote

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Democratic lawmaker from suburban St. Louis has been removed from several Missouri House committees after he sided with Republicans to enact an income tax cut.

Rep. Keith English was removed from four House committees Wednesday by House Minority Leader Jake Hummel.

English provided the deciding vote Tuesday for the Republican-led House to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to override Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the tax cut legislation.

The measure will gradually cut Missouri's top individual income tax rate and phase in a special deduction for business income starting in 2017, so long as state revenues keep rising. All of the other Democratic lawmakers voted against the tax cut.