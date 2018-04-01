Democrats choose Skelton for Statehouse special election

By: The Associated Press

CALIFORNIA (AP) - Central Missouri Democrats nominated an attorney who formerly worked for the Missouri Senate to run in a special election for the 50th House District seat.

Michela Skelton will run to replace Republican state Rep. Caleb Jones, of Columbia, who resigned from the Senate to become deputy chief of staff to Gov. Eric Greitens.

Skelton was nominated Monday by the 50th District Democratic Committee.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Republicans are expected to nominate Sara Walsh, a member of the Boone County Republican Central Committee, to run in the Aug. 8 election. The Republicans will meet Jan. 28 to nominate a candidate.

The district includes portions of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties.