Democrats Dispute Blunt's MOHELA Plan

Zweifel said his proposed bill should be ready by the end of this week.

If lawmakers pass Blunt's Lewis and Clark Discovery initiative in the legislative sesssion that starts early next month, they will set aside $350 million for on-campus construction in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis.

"What they are trying to do is actually help the students," said Blunt's spokesman, Brian Hauswirth. "But it's not going to help the students if they don't continue to have top-of-the-line facilities. And facilities, I think, are a very key part."

For example, if the legislature approves Blunt's plan, $90 million will go to the Univeristy of Missouri for a Health Science Center and Plant Science Center. In anticipation of that, MOHELA has set aside $65 million for higher education construction, although state law restricts the agency's assets to servicing low-cost student loans.