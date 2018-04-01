Democrats Plan Fundraiser

Top Democrats at event tonight in St. Louis ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Attorney General Jay Nixon, Senator Claire McCaskill and other top Democrats in Missouri will be in St. Louis tonight for the annual Jefferson-Jackson Dinner and fundraiser. Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius will be the featured speaker. Sebelius is also chair of the Democratic Governors Association. The event begins at 6 p-m at the Renaissance Grand Hotel downtown.