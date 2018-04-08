Democrats Propose DNA Testing For Felony Arrests

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Democrats want to expand the state's DNA database. Currently, convicted felons and sex offenders must give a DNA sample. But the Democrats' proposal today would take the DNA sample at the initial arrest. House member John Burnett of Kansas City acknowledges some civil liberty concerns. But he says the samples can also prove a suspect's innocence as well as guilt. Burnett's measure would also allow for testing of juvenile suspects if they would have been felonies if tried in adult court. Samples taken from suspects who are not eventually convicted would be removed from the database.