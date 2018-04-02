Democrats Push Donation Ban

This year, Blunt appointed people who donated a total of more than $1 million to Missouri's Republican Party. Democratic Minority Leader Jeff Harris of Columbia says his party wants to stop politics as usual.

"We're taking the steps to reform government, to be visionary, to be bold and to make sure taxpayers have a government that they can be proud of," Harris said.

The Democrats' proposal has two parts. First, lobbyists must register in Jefferson City, just as they do in Washington, D.C., and they must reveal details about their work. Second, political appointees must not be in debt to whoever appoints them.

"A good idea is a good idea. It shouldn't matter if you are a Democrat or Republican proposing it," said Harris. "We think that whether you have a Democrat or Republican governor, there shouldn't be a notion that the government is for sale."

But, Republicans say, Democrats should focus on real issues.

"They don't have much influence as it is, so I think most Republicans will see this as it is," said Spence Jackson, Blunt's spokesman. "And I doubt that it gets very far. It is a transparent political attempt and I don't think it will get very far through the legislative process."

Jackson says Democrats should try to work with the governor during the upcoming legislative session on education and bringing more jobs back to Missouri.