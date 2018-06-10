Democrats Push for Bipartisan Legislation

CAPITOL HILL (AP) - Representative Jo Ann Emerson insists she is not pandering to Democrats who are now in control of Congress. The Republican from Cape Girardeau spent last week at numerous events with her colleagues from across the aisle, touting legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors. She also voiced opposition to a drug plan authored by Republicans. Emerson calls herself a G-O-P centrist who often joined Democrats on various issues while Republicans were in control. The only difference now is that some of those ideas are coming to fruition as part of the Democrats' first 100 hours in power. Democrats like Charlie Rangel from New York and John Dingell from Michigan say Emerson's drug bill involvement shows Democrats are pressing for the bipartisan legislation.