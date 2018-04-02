Democrats: Senator McCaskill raises nearly $1.4M

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill posted a solid fundraising quarter in her re-election campaign for U.S. Senate.

The state Democratic Party said Monday that McCaskill raised nearly $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2011, which ended June 30. The party said McCaskill will report almost $3 million in her campaign account.

Candidates are not required to file quarterly campaign finance reports until Friday.

Two Republicans already have declared their candidacies against McCaskill in the 2012 Senate race. They are St. Louis area Congressman Todd Akin and former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman.